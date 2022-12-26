Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $1.68 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,852,000 after acquiring an additional 82,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,043 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

CDW Price Performance

CDW Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $178.14 on Monday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

