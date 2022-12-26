Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $2.13 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Globant accounts for about 1.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Globant Stock Performance

About Globant

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $163.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.38. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $324.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.48.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

