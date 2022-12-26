Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Insulet comprises approximately 2.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 196,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 20.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.15.

Insulet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PODD opened at $292.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.77 and its 200 day moving average is $256.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,217.04 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.