Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $505,000 Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 51.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 22.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 15.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

LCII stock opened at $94.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.51. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.37.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

