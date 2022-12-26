Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Avient were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avient by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Avient by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $33.72 on Monday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

