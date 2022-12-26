Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases 13,155 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $105,000.

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $46.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

