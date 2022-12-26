Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $80.88 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.26.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.