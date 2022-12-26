Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 2,906 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Encore Capital Group comprises 2.2% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned 0.30% of Encore Capital Group worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $47.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.55). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Articles

