Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Shell by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $57.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

