Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $115.00 on Monday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Maxim Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James cut Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.