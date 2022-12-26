Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Signature Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

SBNY opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

