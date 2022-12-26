Sinecera Capital LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 280.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises 1.5% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,857.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDV stock opened at $85.69 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $142.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.88.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

