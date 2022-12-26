Sinecera Capital LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. iShares Global Materials ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 547.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 605,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,776,000 after purchasing an additional 512,337 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $8,627,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $3,581,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $1,518,000.

MXI opened at $79.25 on Monday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

