Sinecera Capital LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sinecera Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 2.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $121.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.14. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $75.99 and a twelve month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

