Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 250 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,178,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,696,000 after purchasing an additional 415,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,452,000 after buying an additional 320,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after buying an additional 429,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 426,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after acquiring an additional 280,652 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,278,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.