SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,266 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.3% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 953,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 434,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after buying an additional 84,640 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $12,010,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 257,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

