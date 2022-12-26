SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $443.61 on Monday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $524.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $447.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.28.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

