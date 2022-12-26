Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 1,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $51,302,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $63.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

