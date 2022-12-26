Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 1,250 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $367.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

