Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 500 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 19.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after buying an additional 19,294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 399.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23,692 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.23.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $90.74 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average is $98.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

