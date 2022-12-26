Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

NYSE:DCP opened at $38.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $40.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.50.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

