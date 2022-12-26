Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after buying an additional 1,159,261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 526,994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after buying an additional 449,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 522.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after buying an additional 435,237 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $50.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

