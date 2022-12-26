Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Edison International were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2,652.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 44,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,021 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EIX opened at $65.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.