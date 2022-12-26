Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 1,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $1,435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $51,302,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $63.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.