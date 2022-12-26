Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 2,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.0 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of OHI stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

