Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 4,300 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 81,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 27.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.2 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE:WPC opened at $79.75 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

