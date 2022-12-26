Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 600 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.9 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $212.45 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.