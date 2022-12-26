Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DCP stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.50. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

