Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $152.06 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $313.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

