Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

