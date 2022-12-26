Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $11.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

