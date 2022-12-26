Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

MCK stock opened at $383.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

