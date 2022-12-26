Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $55,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $52.46 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

