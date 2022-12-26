Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.77 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $193.28. The company has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.