Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $147.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.21 and its 200 day moving average is $148.08. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

