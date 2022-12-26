Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $10.10 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 2.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

Prologis Price Performance

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $113.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.