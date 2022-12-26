Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $2.21 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,421,000 after buying an additional 6,758,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

