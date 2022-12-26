Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $729,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after buying an additional 512,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG stock opened at $137.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

