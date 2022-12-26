Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $866,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 160.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $130.61 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.04 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.