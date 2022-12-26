Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 2.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 200,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 14.1% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 143,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Enbridge by 5.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 1.2% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.