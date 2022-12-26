Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

