Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

