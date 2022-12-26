Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 61,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

NYSE:WELL opened at $65.07 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

