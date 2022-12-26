Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,872 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.6% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $229.11 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.12 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.