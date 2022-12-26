Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $101.69 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.