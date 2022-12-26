Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VNOM. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,134,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,857,848.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 999,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,190. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

