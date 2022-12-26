Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 500 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Edison International were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Edison International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Edison International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EIX opened at $65.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

