Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $101.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

