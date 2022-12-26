Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 9,500 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up approximately 0.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $587,704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,676,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,986,000 after acquiring an additional 83,919 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,018,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after acquiring an additional 699,294 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WES. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $25.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.86. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The company had revenue of $837.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.