Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 2.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.